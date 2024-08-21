Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 98,280 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 98,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 88,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 29.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.0 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. 4,478,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,601. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.