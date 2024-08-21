Summit Global Investments Sells 29,353 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 804,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,718. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

