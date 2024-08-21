Summit Global Investments Sells 7,836 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 34.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,301,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. 351,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,446. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

