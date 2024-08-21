Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $498.36. The stock had a trading volume of 339,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,599. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

