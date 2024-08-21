Superior Plus (SPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

8/16/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

8/15/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

8/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

8/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

8/14/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

7/24/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

7/18/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

7/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SPB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 432,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,878. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.11.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

