Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supreme Price Performance

SUP opened at GBX 183.42 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.82. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.70 ($2.72).

Get Supreme alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Supreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.