Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.81

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 59584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
Symrise Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.
About Symrise
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.