Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.070-13.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.27-3.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $629.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.68. 863,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.67. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $433.82 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.