Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-3.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.614-1.644 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $629.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $564.68. 854,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,336. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $433.82 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.18 and its 200 day moving average is $566.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

