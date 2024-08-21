T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.39

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 203857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,032,895 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.