Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of TTWO traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. The stock had a trading volume of 528,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,981. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

