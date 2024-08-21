Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 226,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 681,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $173,562,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,870,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,836,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.