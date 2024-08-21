Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 226,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 681,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Specifically, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $173,562,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,870,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TNGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.83.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,836,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
