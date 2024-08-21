Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.20 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $472,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

