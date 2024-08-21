Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $418.73. 227,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,253. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

