Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.24

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 8302673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

