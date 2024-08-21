Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGPY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.