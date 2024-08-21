Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Telstra Group Price Performance
Shares of TLGPY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
About Telstra Group
