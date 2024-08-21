TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

WULF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 260.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WULF opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

