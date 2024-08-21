Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.21.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $191.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $706.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

