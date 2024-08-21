The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,486,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,812. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

