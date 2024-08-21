The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.