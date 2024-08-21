The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IFN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

