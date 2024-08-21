The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 872,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,734. The firm has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

