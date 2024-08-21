The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,645. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

