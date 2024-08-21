The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

