Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60 on October 7th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 518 ($6.73) on Wednesday. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 414.40 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 823.48 ($10.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £709.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.63 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.40.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Read More

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

