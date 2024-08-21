Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60 on October 7th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 518 ($6.73) on Wednesday. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 414.40 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 823.48 ($10.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £709.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.63 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.40.
