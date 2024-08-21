Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 1,900 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$11,020.00.
Orla Mining Trading Up 1.5 %
OLA stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.92. 118,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.