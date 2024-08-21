Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Trading Down 8.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

