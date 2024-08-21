Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.