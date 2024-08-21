Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given a C$136.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$136.00 target price by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.13.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TIH stock traded down C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$121.57. 28,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,745. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$169,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00. Also, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,758.01. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

