Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

