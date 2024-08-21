Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 6,750 call options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBB traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 467,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

