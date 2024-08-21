Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

