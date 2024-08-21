Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,128 shares of company stock worth $187,865 in the last 90 days. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

