Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $381.16 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002232 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.