TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 105,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
