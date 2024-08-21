Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 64,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 272,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 139.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

