Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 64,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 272,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Tuya Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
