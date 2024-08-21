UBS Group Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $23.50

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $869.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

