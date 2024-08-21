UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 193,570 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 1,649.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,535 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,021. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

