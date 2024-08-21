UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

