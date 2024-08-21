Ultra Market Cap Hits $34.19 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Ultra has a market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $709,245.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,300.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00571795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007824 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09026825 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,572,256.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.