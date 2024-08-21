Uniswap Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $108.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00011359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00104513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 448.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.44249251 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $78,970,681.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

