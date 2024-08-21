United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.4 %

X opened at $37.96 on Monday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

