United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,239,048.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
UTHR stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.61. 669,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.04.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
