UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $583.39 and last traded at $581.84. 414,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,173,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,337.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 97,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

