Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,328 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $24.60.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Valhi Stock Up 3.7 %
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
