VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Decreased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,197 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 13,751,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,239,658. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

