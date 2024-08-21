Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.73

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 3531906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

