Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,028. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

