Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.58

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.58 and last traded at $124.58, with a volume of 131110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

