Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.29

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.29 and last traded at $254.05, with a volume of 268735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.